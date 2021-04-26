Britain’s double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she will settle for nothing other than gold at Tokyo 2020.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 title winner is the overwhelming favourite in the 57kg category, a division she has dominated for almost a decade.

Given how early her event is in the schedule in Japan, Jones can become the first female British athlete to win gold medals at three consecutive Games - ahead of cyclist Laura Kenny and rower Helen Glover attempting to achieve the same thing.

Tokyo 2020 I learnt in Rio that every second counts - Team GB takewondo contender Muhammad 14/04/2021 AT 14:52

‘And then I was belting out the national anthem’ – Jade Jones on Olympic glory

“I’ve always made history,” Jones told the Sunday Telegraph.

“It’s kind of fate that I could be the first one. This history I have. And all these Olympics. I’m in this position where I could actually be the chosen one and get the third.

I know I can do it, I think that’s what’s hard. As anything less than gold is a failure to me. I’ll be heartbroken with silver.

“My best chance of performing is focusing on my plan, my tactics and just cutting off all that noise around me. I’ve constantly had to adapt and change my fighting style. Not thinking I’m the best.”

Jones heads to the Olympics having retained her European title earlier this month - an honour she has held since she first won it in 2016. As a result, the world champion knows she has a target on her back.

“They are always coming for me,” she said.

To come out on top gives me that confidence that I’m doing the right things, I’m in the right place and things are looking good for the Olympics.

But Jones admits what will be difficult in Tokyo is that her family will not be able to attend the Games, after the decision was made to block spectators from overseas travelling to the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just thinking of coming running through the door with that gold medal and it just gives me that extra motivation to bring it home for them,” she added.

Tokyo 2020 Walkden and McGowan claim gold medals on final day of taekwondo Euros 11/04/2021 AT 22:01