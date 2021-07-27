Bianca Walkden secured Olympic taekwondo bronze with victory in her final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Walkden heartbreakingly missed out on a place in the Olympic final with a last-second defeat in her earlier semi-final, but was the better fighter throughout against Poland’s Aleksandra Kowalczuk.

The medal is a second Olympic bronze of Walkden’s career, after she also finished on the podium at Rio in 2016.

Her Polish opponent in Tuesday’s match struggled to get into the flow of the fight, with the 2018 European Champion slipping into an early deficit.

Kowalczuk closed the gap in the second round to put Walkden under pressure, but the 29-year-old Liverpudlian showed her class in the third and final round to pick up a bronze – not the medal she came to Tokyo for but one she looked relieved to have won.

In the final Serbia's Milica Mandic beat South Korea's Lee Da-Bin in a nervy and even contest to secure Olympic gold.

