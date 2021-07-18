Taekwondo

Tokyo 2020 – ‘I’m bound to feel pressure’ – Jade Jones going for historic three-peat

Jade Jones has struck gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016. But can she make it three in a row in Tokyo? The Team GB taekwondo star talks to Eurosport ahead of the pandemic-postponed Olympic Games and says she is ready for another title tilt. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:06:40, an hour ago