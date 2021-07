Taekwondo

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Doctor! Doctor!' - Team GB's Bianca Walkden gets punched in face during quarter-final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Doctor! Doctor!' - Team GB's Bianca Walkden gets punched in the face during her quarter-final fight against Kazakhstan's Cansel Deniz. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:56, an hour ago