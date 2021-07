Taekwondo

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She's a champion' - Team GB's Bianca Walkden wins bronze after semi-final agony

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She's a champion' - Team GB's Bianca Walkden wins the bronze medal in the women's +67kg taekwondo after her semi-final agony at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

