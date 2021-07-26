Lauren Williams is guaranteed a silver medal – at least – after securing a spot in the women’s -67kg final at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old, who got into taekwondo after watching Jade Jones win at London 2012, sunk to the mat in disbelief after beating Rio bronze medallist Ruth Gbagbi in the semi-finals.

Williams will face Croatia’s Matea Jelic in the final at 13:30 BST.

Tokyo 2020 'He gave it everything' - Britain's Sinden settles for silver in final 17 HOURS AGO

Team GB have already won three gold medals on ‘Magic Monday’, with Adam Peaty (men’s 100m breaststroke), Tom Daley and Matty Lee (men’s 10-metre synchronised platform) and Tom Pidcock (men’s mountain bike) topping the podium. Alex Yee also won silver in the men’s triathlon.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'The only colour I see is gold' - Disappointed Sinden already looking ahead to Paris 18 HOURS AGO