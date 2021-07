Taekwondo

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Put too much pressure on herself’ - Greg Rutherford on ‘absolute legend’ Jade Jones

Greg Rutherford praised Jade Jones for a fantastic career after the two-time Olympic champion failed in her taekwondo title defence at the first hurdle on Sunday. Jones won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:38, 11 minutes ago