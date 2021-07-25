Team GB must wait for their first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 after Bradly Sinden was denied in a thrilling taekwondo -68kg men’s final.

Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov triumphed despite having to come through a preliminary match on Sunday morning just to reach the main draw.

In a high-scoring final, the momentum and scoreboard shifted between the fighters before Rashitov prevailed 34-29.

It was a bitter blow for the 2019 World Champion, who had set his sights on gold after an excellent semi-final win over China’s Shuai Zhao.

The Brit started well with a string of precise trunk kicks, before back-to-back head kicks saw Rashitov roar back in a fast-paced opening round that would set the tone for an explosive encounter.

Having trailed 13-8 at the first break, the 22-year old’s woes continued as the Uzbekistani did well to keep Sinden at distance.

A head kick in the final moments of the penultimate round gave Sinden a vital boost heading into the third, four points behind at 18-14.

Sinden started superbly, an echo of his final round display in the semi-final, drawing level at 19-19 with a quick-punch kick combination inside 30 seconds.

Ahead with a minute to go, the Brit’s coach roared at Sinden to not look at the score.

Taking the lead via a back-kick with just ten seconds left, Rashitov ensured neither Sinden nor his coach would have any intention of score-checking.

The Uzbekistani held his nerve in a nail-biting finish to seal a famous win and deny Team GB their first Tokyo gold.

Wild celebrations among the Uzbek team contrasted Sinden’s dejected trudge towards a screen displaying a live video feed of his family watching from home.

They applauded as the 22-year-old walked on, befitting of the youngster’s excellent performances throughout the day.

Sinden, having not even been in the draw this morning, will leave Tokyo as an Olympic medalist.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Disappointment. I think it was my gold medal to give away. He [Rashitov] is good fighter he has taken out good fighters throughout the day.

“I was unlucky with a few things but that’s taekwondo there were a few times I had him but he came back in, credit to him. Well done to him and you’ll see me again in Paris.

“I’m here to get gold anything else that comes isn’t a celebration. Maybe eventually I’ll get over it but right now it has me that it was there for me to take.”

Sinden becomes the second Team GB medalist at the Games, following Chelsie Giles’s bronze in the women’s judo event.

- - -

