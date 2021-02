Tennis

’10 matches in a row’ - Jannik Sinner downs Stefano Travaglia to take Great Ocean Road Open title

Jannik Sinner defeated Stefano Travaglia 7-6(4) 6-4 in the final of the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday. The Italian duo were competing in the last game before the Australian Open kicks off on Monday. Sinner is the youngest player to win two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic completed his first two wins in 2006.

00:00:38, 14 views, 7 hours ago