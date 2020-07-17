18-year-old Jannik Sinner stuns Karen Khachanov to reach Bett1 Aces semis

Rising star Jannik Sinner, aged 18, produced a display of tennis well beyond his years to defeat world number 15 Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the quarter-finals of the Bett1 Aces exhibition tournament in Berlin.

A crowd of 200 admitted into Hangar 6 of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin were treated to an impressive showing from one of tennis' rising stars.

The young Italian dominated the opening set with some excellent serving on Friday afternoon, breaking Khachanov once in the fourth game before finishing it off in 27 minutes.

Sinner, showing why the hard court is his strongest, was pushing hard to break the Khachanov serve in the second set, but the 24-year-old fended them all off with it ending in a tie-break. But Sinner raced into a 5-1 lead before converting his first match point at 6-3.

Sinner will now play Roberto Bautista-Agut in the semi-finals on Saturday.

42-year-old Haas beats Struff, now faces Thiem

Tommy Haas defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3) to advance to the semi-finals where he will face world number three Dominic Thiem on Saturday.

The 42-year-old stormed to quick 3-0 lead before Struff stormed back and broke the German's serve in the seventh game to take it to 4-3.

The set eventually progressed to a tie-break which Haas was able to notch after Struff made two unforced errors at 5-5.

The second set went with serve until the tie-break when Haas showed his experience to win it 7-3.

