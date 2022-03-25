Tennis

'A big challenge for me' - Andy Murray on facing 'tough' Daniil Medvedev next up at Miami Open

Andy Murray on facing Daniil Medvedev: "Tough match. He has played extremely well on the hard courts in the last few seasons. You know, he deserves to be right up there at the top of the game. So, yeah, a big challenge for me, a great test. You know, I've got a big training block after this tournament and, you know, be a really good test for where my game's at and the things I need to work on."

00:01:00, 2 hours ago