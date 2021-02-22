Iga Swiatek says it would be a "dream come true" to meet her "role model" Mikaela Shiffrin.

Swiatek says she hugely respects Shiffrin's mental resilience and the 19-year-old Pole believes others should follow the example set by the four-time reigning world champion skier.

"It would be a dream come true [to meet her]," the 2020 French Open winner told the Tennis Channel.

"I just really respect her. I feel like she's doing something different in sports.

"I'm not a big fan of skiing, I only watched her past season. My psychologist, when she's talking about psychology, she uses Mika as an example of behaviour and attitude.

"She's a really good role model because she had her first Olympic appearance as a teenager and hopefully this year I'm also going to be at the Olympics.

"I also want to achieve great stuff. She's just a good role model. I really respect her."

Shiffrin responded on Twitter to the interview, saying: ".@iga_swiatek thanks for the huge compliment. Also, congrats on the 2020 French Open win.

"Was an amazing match to watch and huge testament to your own physical and mental fortitude. I have learned a lot from watching your point play and composure during that match and since then.

"From my perspective, the mental game is always a work in progress with ups and downs but don’t forget that’s also just a part of life. We are all human, on good days and bad, and sometimes you will feel like the world expects you to only have good days and win everything, not understanding how much it takes just to win ONE competition, let alone EVERY competition.

"Since you are not a machine, there will be losses that hurt but we learn from the losses more than the wins AND one person's loss can be another person’s win."

