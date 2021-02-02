Nick Kyrgios beat Alexandre Muller 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) at the Murray River Open as the 25-year-old made his return to the court for the first time in 12 months.

However, it was not without a small bit of controversy in the third set.

Muller surprisingly took the opener 6-3 and Kyrgios levelled up in the second despite struggling with a knee injury. He called for a medical timeout at the end of it. In the third, the Australian confronted chair umpire Adel Nour in the match-deciding tie-breaker when he saw his 4-1 lead reduced to 4-4.

Kyrgios was visibly annoyed when a ball boy did not have the ball ready for him before losing a point. He requested the umpire to keep a closer eye on them.

"It is your job to not let that happen. Just admit it and say thanks," he said.

Kyrgios said last week that he did not miss tennis or most of his fellow players during his year away from the game.

But Kyrgios admitted post-match on Tuesday he was glad to be playing tennis again.

"It was a tricky one," he said. "I hadn't played a competitive match in about a year and I dealt with a couple of injuries in the quarantine. I was excited just to get back out here.

"Any opponent for me today was going to be tricky. I just wanted to find my feet and see how I feel.

"I somehow pulled it out of the hat and that's been the story of my career. I'm just happy to be through."

Kyrgios will take on compatriot Harry Bourchier in the second round.

