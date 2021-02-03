Nick Kyrgios produced more drama as the Australian continued his entertaining return to tennis at the Murray River Open, where he beat Harry Bourchier 6-2, 7-6.

The 25-year-old hit out at an umpire on Tuesday during his victory over Alexandre Muller for failing to manage the ball kids and the officials again drew his ire as he faced compatriot Bourchier.

The Australian was poised to serve - at 5-5 in the second set - but the clock hit zero so he was hit with a time violation; he was furious and said the following as he sat down:

I’m not playing

Kyrgios refused to play until the supervisor was brought on and, during his conversation with the supervisor, Kyrgios was heard to say: "Tennis isn't about him [the umpire].

“He's an extra to make all this s*** go smoothly, so why is he doing this?"

Bourchier asked Kyrgios why he couldn’t discuss this later, but the 25-year-old was concerned about being fined and wanted to know if he would avoid that saying:

I’ve lost enough money to these peanuts.

Eventually, he returned and he wrapped up a straight sets 6-2, 7-6 victory.

He had to save set points in the final set tie break but did so with some truly brilliant tennis.

“Yeah feels good,” Kyrgios said afterwards on court when asked about his body given he was seen receiving treatment on his knee in Tuesday’s match.

I know how to win matches and definitely feel at home playing in the Aus Open, I love it here.

In the press conference, he clarified that he was keen to ensure he wouldn’t be fined.

I just like playing by the rules. I just didn’t want to play until I made sure I wasn’t getting fined. Harry’s a great player. We used to play together back in Canberra, we know each other well, we know each other's games. He’s a great player. It was fun.

Kyrgios will face Borna Coric in the next round and the pair went back and forth at each other on social media earlier this year. Something Kyrgios couldn’t help but refer to when asked about it.

“Borna’s a great player. I’m not even going to think about that now, I’m just going to have a glass of wine and chill out.

