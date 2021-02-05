British men’s tennis number one Dan Evans reached the semi-finals of the Murray River Open after winning two matches on Friday.

In an impressive performance the 30-year-old did not drop a set against Marcos Giro and then Borna Coric.

Evans overcame American competitor Giron 6-4 7-6(5) at Melbourne Park, with Evans undeterred by a break in the second set due to rain.

In his second match in the day, he then took on Croatian rival Coric to record a 7-5 7-6(1) straight-sets win.

On Saturday he will play his semi-final against France’s Jeremy Chardy, who reached this stage courtesy of a walkover against Stan Wawrinka, who withdrew after his win over home player Alex Bolt.

Evans is using the tournament to prepare for the Australian Open, where he has been drawn against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the first round.

