Tennis

Tennis video highlights: Dan Evans powers past Jeremy Chardy to reach Murray River Open final

Dan Evans needed just an hour to reach his third ATP Tour final, as he beat Jeremy Chardy in the semi-finals of the Murray River Open. A 6-2 6-2 win was the result of a dominant display from the British number one, who will meet Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Australian Open when it starts next week.

