Tennis

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

June 21 (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease.

The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until he withdrew with illness prior to his match on Sunday.

The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic, was cancelled as a result.

Tennis

FINAL OF ADRIA TOUR EXHIBITION TENNIS TOURNAMENT IN CROATIA CANCELLED AFTER BULGARIA'S DIMITROV

38 MINUTES AGO

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19," former world number three Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Tennis

BULGARIAN TENNIS PLAYER GRIGOR DIMITROV SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

AN HOUR AGO
Adria Tour

Adria Tour final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Adria Tour final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after feeling unwell at Adria Tour

2 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Novak Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev in Zadar final

5 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament

20 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Angry Benoit Paire throws racket during loss to Matteo Berrettini at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour match highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Borna Coric

00:06:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour: Andrey Rublev books place in final with win over Alexander Zverev

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour match highlights: Alexander Zverev beats Marin Cilic in three sets

00:05:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

19/06/2020 AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Champion of Champions

Robertson rallies to beat O’Sullivan in decider and reach Champion of Champions final

08/11/2019 AT 22:10
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
View more

What's On

Previous articleBULGARIAN TENNIS PLAYER GRIGOR DIMITROV SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19