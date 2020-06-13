Uninterrupted Coverage
Final, Men's Singles
Day 1, Belgrade
A young ball kid wins a point against Novak Djokovic with a delightful drop shot during his Adria Tour opener.
Novak Djokovic warms up by dancing with the DJ and a pianist before his first match at the Adria Tour.
Dominic Thiem says he believed he could beat Rafael Nadal in their 2019 Roland-Garros final in an exclusive interview with Eurosport's Barbara Schett.
Grigor Dimitrov wins a point with a cheeky tweener against Dusan Lajovic in their Adria Tour clash.
Matteo Berrettini reflects on Mats Wilander noticing his positive attitude and how important that has been for him during the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Screened live across Europe, Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series.
The Ultimate Tennis Showdown will be shown from 13 June on Eurosport 1.
Italian star Matteo Berrettini joins the latest Tennis Legends vodcast, along with Alex Corretja, to discuss the Player Relief Fund, dream wins and heroes.
Matteo Berrettini reveals his dream tournament to win during his appearance on the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
Rising star Matteo Berrettini reflects on Italian success in the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.