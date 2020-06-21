Adria Tour: Andrey Rublev books place in final with win over Alexander Zverev

Benoit Paire - Matteo Berrettini
Day 4, Zadar
World No 1 Novak Djokovic impressed as he beat Borna Coric at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Andrey Rublev secured his place in the final of the Adria Tour in Zadar after beating Alexander Zverev.
Alexander Zverev recovered from losing the second set 0-4 to beat Marin Cilic at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Highlights as Rublev beats Cilic at the Adria Tour
Angry Zverev throws his racket as frustration gets the better of him at Adria Tour
Speaking on the Tennis Legends vodcast, Novak Djokovic defends his Adria Tour event amid criticism of the lack of social distancing.
Dominic Thiem closed in on match point in the first leg of the Adria Tour with this spectacular shot.
Novak Djokovic is very emotional and leaves his interview in tears after his match against Alexander Zverev at the Adria Tour in Belgrade.
David Goffin recorded the first whitewash of Ultimate Tennis Showdown, beating Alexei Popyrin 4-0.
Watch highlights as Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to keep up his winning streak at Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas went for the spectacular tweener against Dustin Brown at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown - and it didn't quite work.
Novak Djokovic has said he is "very glad" the US Open will be going ahead this year on the Tennis Legends vodcast as it now appears likely he will participate.