Adria Tour cancelled after Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

The Adria Tour was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon following Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test result.

The Serbian world number one announced he and his wife had tested positive on Tuesday, becoming what is reported to be the sixth tennis player on the Adria Tour to be infected by coronavirus.

The Adria Tour confirmed on its official website that the event was cancelled. Tournament director and Novak's brother, Djordje Djokovic, said:

After today’s meeting of all members of the Organizing Committee of Adria Tour, it has been decided that the tournament could not be continued and, therefore, the matches in Banja Luka and Sarajevo will not be held.

"We are extremely sorry that we have to stop organising the upcoming tennis tournaments in Banja Luka and Sarajevo. We were looking forward to promoting sports and providing financial support to local players, as well as to the audience finally seeing Novak Djokovic and other tennis players live, after many years of waiting.

"Unfortunately, due to all the events that happened in the last few days, we have decided that the most important thing right now is to stabilise the epidemiological situation, as well as for everyone to recover.

"We thank all the participants, all those who worked hard in the previous days to prepare these events. We appreciate that and we are remaining friends, while hoping that we will make our idea happen, as soon as the conditions allow it.

"We now remain focused on supporting all those who have been infected with the Covid-19, wishing them to recover as soon as possible."

