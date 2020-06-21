Tennis
Adria Tour

Adria Tour final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

Grigor Dimitrov bei der Adria Tour

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

The final of the Adria Tour in Zadar has been cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bulgarian revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, less than 24 hours after playing at the event against Borna Coric.

The final was due to be contested between world No 1 and tournament organiser Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.

Event director Goran Ivanisevic said in a statement on court: "We have just been informed that Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for coronavirus and we will have to call off the final of the tournament in Zadar."

Dimitrov played the Adria Tour in Belgrade and Zadar, but returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell during his defeat to Coric.

He had close interactions with a number of players and played basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and others this weekend.

There is no indication of when he caught coronavirus.

The ATP Tour is set to resume on August 14 while the WTA Tour starts again on August 3.

