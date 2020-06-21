Adria Tour highlights: Andrey Rublev outclasses Alexander Zverev

Carl Fogarty
World No 1 Novak Djokovic eased past Nino Serdarusic at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Andrey Rublev produced an impressive display to beat Alexander Zverev at the Adria Tour.
World No 157 Danilo Petrovic pulled off a surprise win over Marin Cilic at the Adria Tour.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic impressed as he beat Borna Coric at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Andrey Rublev secured his place in the final of the Adria Tour in Zadar after beating Alexander Zverev.
Alexander Zverev recovered from losing the second set 0-4 to beat Marin Cilic at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Highlights as Rublev beats Cilic at the Adria Tour
Angry Zverev throws his racket as frustration gets the better of him at Adria Tour
Speaking on the Tennis Legends vodcast, Novak Djokovic defends his Adria Tour event amid criticism of the lack of social distancing.
Dominic Thiem closed in on match point in the first leg of the Adria Tour with this spectacular shot.
David Goffin recorded the first whitewash of Ultimate Tennis Showdown, beating Alexei Popyrin 4-0.
Watch highlights as Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to keep up his winning streak at Ultimate Tennis Showdown.