Adria Tour round-up: Novak Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev in Zadar final

Novak Djokovic in action at the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will meet in the final of the Adria Tour in Zadar after both maintained their perfect records at the event on Sunday.

World No 1 and tournament organiser Djokovic followed up his wins over Borna Coric and Pefja Krstin on Saturday with a 4-1 4-3(3) victory over Nino Serdarusic.

Rublev also remained unbeaten after an impressive 4-2 4-1 win over Alexander Zverev saw him reach the final, which takes place at 7pm BST, live on Eurosport 2.

Rublev saved three break points at 2-2 in the first set and then broke serve in the next game to move ahead.

World No 7 Zverev did break in the first game of the second set but lost the next four games in a row to suffer his second defeat of the weekend.

Djokovic was relatively comfortable in his victory over Serdarusic, who entered the tournament on Saturday after Grigor Dimitrov’s withdrawal.

Serdarusic had chances in the opening set but spurned six break points. He was then outclassed in the second-set tiebreak as Djokovic secured the win.

Meanwhile, Coric bounced back from defeat to Djokovic on Saturday with a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (2) win over Krstin.

