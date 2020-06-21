Tennis
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Novak Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev in Zadar final

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Novak Djokovic in action at the Adria Tour

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will meet in the final of the Adria Tour in Zadar after both maintained their perfect records at the event on Sunday.

World No 1 and tournament organiser Djokovic followed up his wins over Borna Coric and Pefja Krstin on Saturday with a 4-1 4-3(3) victory over Nino Serdarusic.

Rublev also remained unbeaten after an impressive 4-2 4-1 win over Alexander Zverev saw him reach the final, which takes place at 7pm BST, live on Eurosport 2.

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour: Andrey Rublev books place in final with win over Alexander Zverev

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
WATCH

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

00:05:29

Rublev saved three break points at 2-2 in the first set and then broke serve in the next game to move ahead.

World No 7 Zverev did break in the first game of the second set but lost the next four games in a row to suffer his second defeat of the weekend.

Djokovic was relatively comfortable in his victory over Serdarusic, who entered the tournament on Saturday after Grigor Dimitrov’s withdrawal.

Play Icon
WATCH

Novak Djokovic hails 'fantastic news' of US Open going ahead

00:05:33

Serdarusic had chances in the opening set but spurned six break points. He was then outclassed in the second-set tiebreak as Djokovic secured the win.

Meanwhile, Coric bounced back from defeat to Djokovic on Saturday with a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (2) win over Krstin.

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour match highlights: Alexander Zverev beats Marin Cilic in three sets

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Highlights as Rublev beats Cilic at the Adria Tour

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
TennisAdria Tour
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament

17 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev

19 HOURS AGO
UTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues fine form at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

20 HOURS AGO
Tennis

U.S. Open organisers rethinking decision on wheelchair event

YESTERDAY AT 07:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour match highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Borna Coric

00:06:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour: Andrey Rublev books place in final with win over Alexander Zverev

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Adria Tour match highlights: Alexander Zverev beats Marin Cilic in three sets

00:05:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Highlights as Rublev beats Cilic at the Adria Tour

01:18:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Champion of Champions

Robertson rallies to beat O’Sullivan in decider and reach Champion of Champions final

08/11/2019 AT 22:10
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
View more

What's On

Previous articleAdria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev
Next articleHanson takes footballing inspiration ahead of Tokyo bow