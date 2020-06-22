Dan Evans slams Novak Djokovic for Adria Tour after positive Covid-19 tests

British number one Dan Evans has slammed Novak Djokovic after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric test positive for Covid-19 after taking part in the Adria Tour event organised by the world number one.

Dimitrov's coach, Chris Gro, and Djokovic’s fitness coach, Marko Paniki, also tested positive for coronavirus while Djokovic had returned to Belgrade on Sunday evening without having a test or making a formal statement. Results of Djokovic's reported emergency test are not yet known.

Andrey Rublev, who was meant to participate in the cancelled final against Djokovic in Zadar on Sunday, also tested negative. Alexander Zverev revealed negative results, but apologised for participating in the Balkans tournament.

Evans has slated Djokovic for his role in the competition.

“I don’t think you should be having a players’ party and dancing all over each other and then two very good players test positive," Evans said on Tuesday ahead of the Battle of the Brits tournament in London.

"He should feel some responsibility for his event and how it has transpired.

“It is a poor example to set, even if the guidelines in that country are not two metres. It is not a joke is it?

"There has been a total disregard for that. It is very unfortunate that Grigor has it, Coric has it. But, if you strip it back, is it a surprise?

That is the question we should all ask. I hope there is no second-guessing now on the US Open because of [these] unfortunate events.

Dimitrov was filmed dancing in a nightclub with Djokovic, Zverev and others after last week's Adria Tour event in Belgrade, while he also joined his Zadar co-stars for a game of basketball on Thursday.

Andy Murray - who will be joining Evans at the London tournament - was more reserved with his comments about the Tour, but suggested there was always going to be risks involved.

He told reporters: "Once you start to bring international travel into it, with players and team members from all different parts of the world coming in, you need to make sure you’re taking all the correct measures, safety measures, all the precautions that you can, to try avoid a situation like they got into over there.”

