Danilo Petrovic of Serbia stunned Alexander Zverev in the opening session of the second weekend of the Adria Tour - this week stopping in Zadar.

The German had got the first break of serve, but the world number 157 took both sets in a tie-break, winning 4-3(2), 4-3(1).

In the day's opening match, Borna Coric beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-1, 4-1 in just over half an hour.

Play Icon

Adria Tour Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour 18/06/2020 AT 14:14

Play Icon WATCH 'Wow - just look at this touch!' Incredible rally between Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric 00:00:50

World number one and tournament organiser Novak Djokovic will play Pedja Krstin later this afternoon, with Andrey Rublev taking on Marin Cilic in the last match of the day session.

More to follow.

Adria Tour Novak Djokovic exclusive: Adria Tour 'didn't cross the line' 18/06/2020 AT 11:15

Play Icon