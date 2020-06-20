Tennis
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Danilo Petrovic serves up shock to Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Danilo Petrovic of Serbia stunned Alexander Zverev in the opening session of the second weekend of the Adria Tour - this week stopping in Zadar.

The German had got the first break of serve, but the world number 157 took both sets in a tie-break, winning 4-3(2), 4-3(1).

In the day's opening match, Borna Coric beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-1, 4-1 in just over half an hour.

Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
World number one and tournament organiser Novak Djokovic will play Pedja Krstin later this afternoon, with Andrey Rublev taking on Marin Cilic in the last match of the day session.

More to follow.

