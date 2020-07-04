Dominic Thiem's father defends Novak Djokovic role in the Adria Tour

Dominic Thiem's father defends Novak Djokovic for his involvement with the Adria Tour, and says blaming the Covid-19 outbreak from the tournament on the Serbian is "too cheap".

Adria Tour Novak Djokovic event lacked common sense, says former ATP players' council chief 01/07/2020 AT 06:19

Dominic Thiem took part in the Adria Tour where Djokovic, along with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, tested positive after playing in the charity event organised by the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena since tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. Dominic Thiem took part in the tournament and his father, who is also the 26-year-old's coach, has lent his support to Djokovic.

"I do not approve of what happened on the Adria Tour, but condemning Djokovic and saying he screwed it up is too cheap for me,” Wolfgang told Austrian newspaper Die Presses.

"Of course the dance at the disco was not optimal, but Djokovic basically did nothing wrong. They just got a little sloppy, they were euphoric."

Play Icon WATCH Nick Kyrgios: Is the 'bad boy' of tennis now the voice of reason? 00:02:49

Wolfgang confirmed his son will be donating his money from the event to charity and suggested the tournament was still a worthwhile occasion as the capital raised was for a good cause.

He added: "I prefer that there be a few more cases of coronavirus and be able to raise a few thousand euros for a childhood cancer clinic."

Adria Tour Dominic Thiem 'extremely sorry' for Adria Tour antics 25/06/2020 AT 10:34