'Irresponsible' - The reaction to Novak Djokovic testing positive for Covid-19

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated a few seconds ago

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic was criticised for hosting the tournament amid a pandemic after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also returned positive tests after playing in the tournament that was held in Serbia and Croatia.

Here are some of reactions from the tennis world to the Serb's positive test...

Nick Kyrgios, two-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist

"Prayers up to all the players that have contracted COVID-19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake," the Australian wrote on Twitter.

Martina Navratilova, 59-times Grand Slam champion

Patrick McEnroe, former doubles champion and commentator said in a video:

"When I sent out a tweet a couple weeks ago about that event in Serbia I said yeah it looks like a normal tennis event to me. I'm not sure everyone got my point, maybe they are starting to get it now. Nothing's foolproof so don't be foolish. That's my message."

Over the past two days, organisers have also been criticised for allowing stands to be packed with fans during the opening leg in Belgrade.

With no social distancing rules in place in Serbia, players hugged at the net, played basketball, posed for pictures, attended press conferences and were out dancing together.

British number one Dan Evans

He said: "I don't think he should be having a players' party and dancing all over each other, Players have tested positive. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired, really.

"It's very unfortunate that Grigor has it and Coric has it but you strip it back, is it a surprise? I think that's the question we should all ask."

Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren

American tennis player Sachia Vickery

American tennis player Mitchell Krueger

Noah Rubin, former junior Wimbledon champion

British tennis player Tara Moore

