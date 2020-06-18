Novak Djokovic exclusive: Adria Tour 'didn't cross the line with social distancing'

Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, world number one Novak Djokovic has defended the staging of his Adria Tour event, which was criticised due to a lack of social distancing.

Speaking with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja, Djokovic responded to criticism of the tournament's measures to deal with social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the big stars to participate in the opening round of the event, which was staged at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade.

Djokovic has now responded to the fallout from the first weekend of the Adria Tour and given his perspective on the circumstances and decisions behind it.

"I know there have been some criticisms as well especially coming from the West: 'why do we have a crowd? Why not having social distancing? What is going on and why are they having this kind of event in the midst of a very hard pandemic in the West?' he said on the Tennis Legends podcast.

"But you know it’s hard to explain to people that the situation is really, really different maybe in America or the UK than it is in Serbia or surrounding countries, and obviously from the day one of the organisation of the Adria Tour, [we have been] following the rules and the measures that have been regulated by obviously the government institution and health public institution.

We have never crossed those lines so we always waited for them to give us a green light whether we could or could not have the crowd, and then we asked them once we could have how much we could have, whether there was a social distancing or not. So we’ve been through all those processes and the result of it all is amazing.

"I’m extremely satisfied. I’m grateful to all the people that participated for the organisation in a very short time for this kind of event. You normally need three to six months, at least, to put everything together, we all did it in three to four weeks.

"So it’s a huge effort a huge success and I think it’s a positive image for the sport in general, for tennis. I think it is important that we move on to do whatever we possibly can to provide opportunities for players regionally, continentally, and hopefully soon inter-continentally to compete and earn money, to earn points, and to live out of this sport as they have through all their careers."

