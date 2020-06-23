Tennis
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19, 'extremely sorry'

Novak Djokovic attends a press conference for the Adria Tour

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for Covid-19 after several other players on the Adria Tour contracted the disease.

Djokovic's representatives have confirmed the news with the world number one back in Serbia with his family following the controversial Adria Tour which he helped organise.

He has been heavily criticised for his part in staging and promoting the Adria Tour event, which has seen a number of high-profile players test positive.

Viktor Troicki reportedly became the fifth participant to report a positive infection on Monday night. Grigor Dimitrov was the first player to publicly announce that he had tested positive, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday's final. Borna Coric then followed.

Djokovic's team released a statement saying:

Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19. Immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade Novak was tested along with all members of the family and the team with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar. He is not showing any symptoms.

The world number one added: "The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative.

"Everything we did in past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

"We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

"Unfortunately the virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.

I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection, I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine.

"I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and repeat the test in five days."

Djokovic's brother, Djordje, told Serbia's Prva Television that the fallout the event has received since it's second leg in Croatia at the weekend "was the worst possible scenario".

"Around 100 people were tested and I was hard-hit by news that some of them came back positive. We wish all of them a speedy and painless recovery."

Although it is now expected to be cancelled, the fourth and final leg of the event is due to take place in Bosnia from July 3-4 with the third in Montenegro having already been scrapped.

What's On

