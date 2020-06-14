Tennis
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic beats Zverev but misses out on final

Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour in Belgrade

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic had a bit of a scare courtesy of Alexander Zverev on Sunday at the Adria Tour but secured a 4-0, 1-4, 4-2 win, only to miss out on the final.

Despite his victory, he missed out on a place in the weekend's final - with Filip Krajinovic going through instead.

Adria Tour

Djokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback

19 HOURS AGO

The Serbian came out firing in the first set, but Zverev responded stylishly, winning the second set 4-1.

Djokovic had the crowd behind him at the Belgrade tennis centre which bears his name, and in the third set he consolidated his ground strokes and served out the match.

Play Icon
WATCH

'Devilish' - Djokovic unfurls gorgeous drop shot winner

00:00:27

Krajinovic, who beat Djokovic on Saturday, progressed to the final after he grabbed his second win in 24 hours, beating Viktor Troicki 4-0, 4-3 (7-5) - going through on his higher percentage of games won.

Krajinovic stormed into a 4-0 lead in the opening set with Troicki failing to make an impact.

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

And it looked as though world number 32 Krajinovic would walk the second set, too, after taking a 3-1 lead in the first-to-four format, but Troicki saved two match points in games five and six to force a tie-break.

But Krajinovic went on to win from 4-1 down with a brilliant return of serve on match point.

Play Icon
WATCH

'What a finish!' - Krajinovic nails return winner to beat Troicki

00:00:20

Nikola Milojevic saw off compatriot and 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic 4-3 (7-0) in Sunday's opening match. Milojevic, ranked 145th in the world, emerged victorious in the Fast4 contest in a dominant tie-break, taking it without a response from his higher-ranked opponent.

With the match in Milojevic's sights at 3-2 up, Lajovic broke in game six on his second break point to force a tie-break after 30 minutes at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade - where crowds are permitted to attend.

However, Milojevic made light work of the tie break to seal the win at the exhibition tournament.

Play Icon
WATCH

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

00:00:47

Play Icon
Tennis

'It was lucky that I scored' - Haaland on stoppage-time winner

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

'Devilish' - Djokovic unfurls gorgeous drop shot winner

AN HOUR AGO
