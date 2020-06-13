Tennis
Adria Tour

Djokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback

Novak Djokovic greets the fans during the 2nd day of Summer Adria Tour, on June 13, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Novak Djokovic has suffered his first loss of 2020 under surprising circumstances, with Filip Krajinovic stunning him at the charity Adria Tour.

All had appeared well for the world No 1 in second match of the day, as he claimed the first set at a canter 4-2, but after appearing comfortable in the second, he succumbed to a 4-2 loss.

Krajinovic carried that momentum through to the decider, breaking twice but sealing the win in fortunate fashion, with a net cord return off the Djokovic serve.

Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

5 HOURS AGO

The loss came after Djokovic returned to the court in style on Saturday afternoon, sweeping past Viktor Troicki in straight sets.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion broke to love on match point to beat his compatriot and good friend 4-1, 4-1.

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

The second set was interrupted as Troicki handed over his racket to a ball kid - who promptly hit a fabulous cross-court forehand to take a point off the world number one.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

00:01:54

Djokovic is the organiser of the event, which this weekend is taking place at the Belgrade tennis centre that bears his name.

The Adria Tour is an exhibition tournament that will travel around Serbia for the next three weeks as players compete against each other in group play.

https://shows.acast.com/tennis-legends/episodes/matteo-berrettini-talks-player-relief-fund-dream-wins-and-it

The matches are best-of-three sets, with each set being first to four games.

Play Icon
WATCH

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

00:00:47

Grigor Dimitrov began the day with a win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic, winning 4-3(2), 3-4(5), 4-1.

Play Icon
WATCH

Dimitrov wins point with cheeky tweener against Lajovic

00:00:35

It was a disappointing return for Damir Dzumhur, who pulled up with a leg injury after just two points of his match against world number three Dominic Thiem, and was forced to retire shortly afterwards.

Damir Dzumhur

Image credit: Getty Images

Filip Krajinovic raced to a shock 4-0, 2-0 lead against a disappointing Alexander Zverev in the final match of the day session.

Tennis

Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

YESTERDAY AT 16:07
US Open

Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

11/06/2020 AT 07:53
Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

