World number one Novak Djokovic returned to the court in style on Saturday afternoon at the Adria Tour, sweeping past Viktor Troicki in straight sets.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion broke to love on match point to beat his compatriot and good friend 4-1, 4-1.

The second set was interrupted as Troicki handed over his racket to a ball kid - who promptly hit a fabulous cross-court forehand to take a point off the world number one.

Djokovic is the organiser of the event, which this weekend is taking place at the Belgrade tennis centre that bears his name.

The Adria Tour is an exhibition tournament that will travel around Serbia for the next three weeks as players compete against each other in group play.

The matches are best-of-three sets, with each set being first to four games.

Grigor Dimitrov began the day with a win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic, winning 4-3(2), 3-4(5), 4-1.

It was a disappointing return for Damir Dzumhur, who pulled up with a leg injury after just two points of his match against world number three Dominic Thiem, and was forced to retire shortly afterwards.

