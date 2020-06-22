Tennis
Adria Tour

Viktor Troicki becomes fifth Adria Tour participant to test positive for coronavirus - report

Tennis Adria Tour: Novak Djokovic nice passing shot against Viktor Troicki and his funny reacts to his success

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Viktor Troicki has become the fifth Adria Tour participant to test positive for coronavirus, according to reports in Serbia.

  • Dan Evans slams Novak Djokovic for Adria Tour after positive Covid-19 tests
  • Nick Kyrgios criticises ‘boneheaded decision’ to go ahead with Adria Tour
Adria Tour

Dan Evans slams Novak Djokovic for Adria Tour after positive Covid-19 tests

7 HOURS AGO

The Adria Tour final, which was set to be Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic in Zadar, was cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive after his match against Borna Coric. Coric then tested positive on Monday.

Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Rublev have tested negative for Covid-19.

Dimitrov's coach, Chris Gro, and Djokovic’s fitness coach, Marko Paniki, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Now Troicki is reportedly the latest person to have tested positive while another participant, Damir Džumhur, has tested negative.

Men's world number one Djokovic organised the Adria Tour as a charity event designated to be contested over four legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Djokovic had returned to Belgrade on Sunday evening without having a test or making a formal statement. The world number one's results are reportedly set to be made public tomorrow.

Nick Kyrgios has lambasted the “boneheaded decision” to go ahead with the Adria Tour. British number one Dan Evans has also criticised Djokovic.

Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios criticises ‘boneheaded decision’ to go ahead with Adria Tour

10 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Alexander Zverev returns negative coronavirus test but apologises for playing in Adria Tour

11 HOURS AGO
