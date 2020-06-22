What next for the Adria Tour? Will remaining events go ahead?

The Adria Tour has been hit by news of positive coronavirus tests - here's what we know so far.

Dimitrov, Coric test positive for COVID-19

Adria Tour Borna Coric also tests positive for coronavirus after Grigor Dimitrov case 4 HOURS AGO

On Monday, Borna Coric confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus a day after Grigor Dimitrov also returned a positive test.

Read the full story here

Which Adria Tour events went ahead?

The first leg in Belgrade, Serbia took place on June 13-14, with Austria's Dominic Thiem beating beating Filip Krajinovic 4-3(2), 2-4, 4-2 in the final.

June 20-21 saw the second leg take place in Zadar, Croatia, but the final was cancelled after news of Dimitrov's positive test.

Coric beat a struggling Dimitrov in Croatia on Saturday, with the latter returning to Monaco before confirming the positive test results.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Grigor Dimitrov struggles in Borna Coric defeat 00:41:49

'We did all we could' - Organisers

Watch the video below from Sunday, June 22 as Adria Tour organisers react to Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test.

Play Icon WATCH 'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test 00:01:29

Montenegro leg cancelled, will Bosnian leg go ahead?

When the Adria Tour was initially announced, there were four legs scheduled across four Adriatic countries.

However, the Montenegro leg was cancelled on June 13 due to coronavirus concerns.

It is not yet known whether the final leg in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina will go ahead on July 3-4.

Djokovic's response to first-week fallout

Speaking before the positive tests, world number one Novak Djokovic defended the staging of the Adria Tour event, which was criticised due to a lack of social distancing.

Play Icon WATCH Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour 00:05:29

"I know there have been some criticisms as well especially coming from the West: 'why do we have a crowd? Why not having social distancing? What is going on and why are they having this kind of event in the midst of a very hard pandemic in the West?'" he said on the Tennis Legends podcast.

"But, you know, it’s hard to explain to people that the situation is really, really different maybe in America or the UK than it is in Serbia or surrounding countries, and obviously from the day one of the organisation of the Adria Tour, [we have been] following the rules and the measures that have been regulated by obviously the government institution and the public health institution."

Read Djokovic's quotes in full here

Dimitrov's post revealing positive test

Coric's post on Monday

Andrey Rublev confirms negative test

Adria Tour Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after feeling unwell at Adria Tour 19 HOURS AGO

Play Icon