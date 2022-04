Tennis

Albert Ramos-Vinolas into semis after victory over Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco

Defending Estoril Open champion and sixth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas won a battle of Spaniards on Friday when he defeated fellow left-hander Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2 to reach the last four at the clay-court tournament at Cascais in Portugal. Credit: Amazon Prime

00:01:29, an hour ago