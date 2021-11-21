Tennis

Alexander Zverev after ATP Finals triumph over Daniil Medvedev: It's obviously been a great year

Alexander Zverev says it has been a great year after he capped the season with victory in the ATP Finals against Daniil Medvedev in Turin, Italy on Sunday. He defeated the World No.2 6-4 6-4 to capture his second season-ending title, after first winning the ATP Finals in 2018. However, despite having a stellar season, there's still one prize he hasn't scooped, a Grand Slam.

