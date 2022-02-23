The ATP have withdrawn Alexander Zverev from the Mexican Open after he attacked the umpire’s chair with his tennis racquet after losing a doubles match.

Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost 2-6 6-4 10-6 against Heliovaara and Glasspool in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Ad

Then – after shaking hands with his opponents - the Olympic champion approached the umpire’s chair and began to hit it with his racquet before heading towards his seat. However, he again approached the umpire’s chair, shouting expletives and again hitting it with his racquet. The incident can be seen below (caution: strong language).

ATP Acapulco Zverev beats Brooksby at 4.55am to set record for latest-ever finish 18 HOURS AGO

The crowd audibly gasped as the 24-year-old could be heard shouting that the umpire had destroyed the whole match as he approached the chair for a second time.

“You f****** destroyed the whole f****** match. The whole f****** match,” shouted the German, who narrowly missed the umpire's feet with his angry swings.

The Olympic champion was later removed from the tournament by the ATP for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Zverev was due to face Peter Gojowczyk on Thursday in the round of 16 on the singles side of the draw.

The match started at 1:30am local time and did not finish until 4.55am.

ATP Rotterdam Murray: I will play on as long as I can 08/02/2022 AT 09:26