Alexander Zverev has taken to social media to deny allegations from a former girlfriend that he violently abused her.

Olya Sharypova, who was in a relationship with the US Open runner-up until last year, claimed she had been abused in an Instagram post on Wednesday, without naming Zverev as the alleged perpetrator.

However, she confirmed she had been referring to the world No 7 in a interview with Russian sports website championat.com, in which she said there had been "a lot” of such incidents.

Zverez responded on Twitter to the accusations, labelling them as "unfounded" and "simply not true".

"There are the unfounded accusations of my ex-girlfriend, which I read in the media today," he wrote. "They make me very sad. We have known each other since we were children. The accusations are simply not true."

