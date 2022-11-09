Eurosport expert Mischa Zverev has provided an update on the recovery of his brother Alexander after the horrific injury he suffered at the French Open.

The Olympic champion has not played since he snapped three ligaments in his ankle during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros earlier in the year.

The world No. 12, who had to be taken off Court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair in distressing scenes, is desperate to recover in time to begin next season ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Zverev has been handed a boost by the opportunities to compete at exhibition tournaments in the Middle East from December before he can potentially get the 2023 campaign underway at the inaugural United Cup mixed team event in Australia.

Mischa Zverev, who is an expert analyst for Eurosport, has given a very positive update on his brother's recovery and his prospects for the coming season, with competing at Melbourne Park a huge focus.

“On Monday, we were even able to play a little longer. So far he's pain-free and feels good. He just needs a few matches before the big season.

“Since the great match against Nadal - unfortunately with a bitter end - he has not been able to play any games. That is why we signed up for a couple of exhibition tournaments.

“Training sets at home without an audience are just something different. So you have to be on the court, against a top player, with ball boys and referees to feel the adrenaline again.

"What do you do when the score is 30-30? How do you behave on the second serve? You just have to test that again. Just like your foot.

“In Australia, he wants to start at the United Cup. Of course, he doesn't miss that.”

Zverev has signed up for the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, which runs from December 8-10, and the World Tennis League in Dubai, which takes place from December 19-24.

