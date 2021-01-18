Alexander Zverev has parted ways with Roger Federer's sports management company Team8.

The world No 7 reached his maiden Grand Slam final in 2020 at the US Open, won two titles in Cologne and made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris.

However, off the court he was accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova, allegations he said were "unfounded, untrue".

He is also set to become a father in 2021 and has split with coach David Ferrer.

"What a year 2020 has been,” he wrote on Instagram. "I reached my first Grand Slam final without my parents and brother being court-side due to them contracting Covid-19.

"An almost two year-long legal dispute with my former agent finally came to a successful resolution, so I have spent a lot of time thinking about my short and long term strategies going forward.

"For this reason and because of the ongoing worldwide restrictions, I have decided to go back to the roots and have my family help me with my coaching, as well as Mischa [his brother] and Sergei Bubka with my management.

"I want to thank TEAM8 for the great work and tremendous experience, but we both feel that it’s the right decision to have my family take on a bigger role once again."

The German was also criticised after being pictured partying at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in the Balkans, where multiple players including the top-ranked Serbian contracted the virus.

Another video appeared to show Zverev dancing at a crowded club following the Adria Tour fiasco despite pledging that he would be self-isolating.

At the French Open Zverev played with fever and breathing difficulties during his fourth-round defeat to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, raising concerns about Covid-19 protocols at the Grand Slam.

The Team8 agency is founded by 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer and his long-time agent Tony Godsick and owns the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament which pits an European team against players from the rest of the world.

With additional reporting from Reuters

