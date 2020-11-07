Alexander Zverev wll face Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Paris Master after beating Rafael Nadal 6-4 7-5.
Nadal, who reached the final at Bercy in 2007, was only briefly in contention as he surrendered his serve three times.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion broke back after falling 4-2 behind in the second set but it was a brief comeback as the 23-year-old Zverev stole his serve again in the 11th game.
He then served it out, prevailing on his second match point when Nadal's forehand flew wide.
Zverev will look to claim his fourth Masters title against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, who qualified with a commanding 6-4 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic.