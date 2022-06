Tennis

'All eyes will be on her' - Barbara Schett on Emma Raducanu 'pressure' at Wimbledon

Barbara Schett says Emma Raducanu will be feeling a mixture of excitement and pressure when takes to Centre Court for her Wimbledon first round match. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+

00:04:00, 39 minutes ago