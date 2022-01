Tennis

Amanda Anisimova fends off Ashleigh Barty break point to hold serve in Australian Open fourth round

Amanda Anisimova fends off an Ashleigh Barty break point to hold serve in their Australian Open fourth-round encounter.

00:00:40, an hour ago