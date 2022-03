Tennis

'Amazing if he can keep this up' - Mats Wilander stunned by Rafael Nadal career resurgence ahead of French Open

'It would be amazing if he can keep this up' - Mats Wilander is left stunned by Rafael Nadal's astonishing career resurgence ahead of the French Open. Stream Roland-Garros live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:08, 31 minutes ago