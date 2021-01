Tennis

'An amazing effort' - Rafael Nadal pays to Australia's Covid-19 effort

Rafael Nadal paid tribute on Sunday to Australia's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to allow this year's Australian Open to go ahead. The world number two cast doubt on tennis events at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics though, saying it will be tough for players to take part if they have to self-isolate for up to 15 days in Japan prior to the games.

