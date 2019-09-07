Andreescu beats Williams to win U.S. Open

Open final on Saturday to claim her first Grand Slam title and stop the American's bid to equal the all-time record.

The hard-hitting Andreescu matched Williams' power throughout the slugfest and fended off a late comeback from the six-times U.S. Open champion to claim victory.

The 19-year-old dropped her racket after hitting a winner on match point to seal victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium and collapsed on her back after embracing her defeated opponent.

Andreescu, who becomes the first Canadian woman to win a major in the professional era, prevented Williams from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. (Reporting by Rory Carroll Editing by Toby Davis)