Andreescu's in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut.

Next up for the 19-year-old Indian Wells and Rogers Cup champion is a meeting with American Taylor Townsend, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.

Anett Kontaveit conceded her third round game against Belinda Bencic due to illness.

Kristie Ahn defeated Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Jula Georges beat Kiki Bertens in straight set in a 6-2, 6-3 upset.

Belgium's Elise Mertens defeated Andrea Petkovic in straight sets to qualify for the second week.

More results and details to follow.