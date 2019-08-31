Getty Images
US Open Round-Up: Andreescu overpowers Wozniacki in U.S. Open third round
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu showed that she intends to be a formidable force in the women's game with a 6-4 6-4 win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Andreescu's in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut.
Next up for the 19-year-old Indian Wells and Rogers Cup champion is a meeting with American Taylor Townsend, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.
Anett Kontaveit conceded her third round game against Belinda Bencic due to illness.
Kristie Ahn defeated Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-3 7-5 victory.
Jula Georges beat Kiki Bertens in straight set in a 6-2, 6-3 upset.
Belgium's Elise Mertens defeated Andrea Petkovic in straight sets to qualify for the second week.
More results and details to follow.