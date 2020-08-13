Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S.
Open title this year in New York.
The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)
