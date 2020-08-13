Tennis

Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S.

Open title this year in New York.

The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

Tennis

Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

7 HOURS AGO
US Open

US Open: Who's in and who's out? Nadal, Federer out, Djokovic, Serena to play

8 HOURS AGO
US Open

Novak Djokovic 'happy to confirm' US Open participation

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On