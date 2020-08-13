Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S.

Open title this year in New York.

The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

Tennis Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open 7 HOURS AGO

US Open US Open: Who's in and who's out? Nadal, Federer out, Djokovic, Serena to play 8 HOURS AGO