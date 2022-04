Tennis

Andrey Rublev too strong for Taro Daniel in Serbia Open quarter-finals

Andrey Rublev proved too strong for Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel as he sealed his place in the semi-finals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade with a 6-3, 6-3 win. The number two seed will next face sixth seed Fabio Fognini of Italy. Credit: Amazon Prime

00:01:05, an hour ago