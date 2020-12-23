Former tennis world number one Andy Murray almost joined Rangers, according to his mother Judy.

Judy was appearing on gameshow The Chase when she made the revelation.

As a tennis player, Murray was the first British man to win Wimbledon in over seven decades in 2013, and has 46 singles titles to his name - including two Grand Slams.

Speaking on the show, Judy Murray said: “What probably many people don’t realise is that they both did a lot of other sports as well when they were young, it was never just about the tennis.

“When Jamie was 15 he had a handicap of three at golf as well as being a good tennis player.

“And Andy, when he was 14, had to make the decision between tennis and football because he got offered the chance to sign with Glasgow Rangers on a youth thing.

“So it was never just about the tennis, it was just about trying to have as normal a childhood as possible.”

Murray, currently attempting an extensive fitness campaign to improve his durability after so many problems with his hip, was offered the chance to sign schoolboy terms with Rangers whilst playing for local club Gairdoch United.

